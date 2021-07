ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are investigating an early-morning drive-by shooting.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says deputies responded to a shooting at the 80 block of Washington Street at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found shell casings on scene but no one was injured.

No suspects have been named at this time. If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the ECSO or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.