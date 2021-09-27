Escambia County awarded $17.9 million in grants for the Pensacola Bay Project

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County has received $17.9 million in grants as of Sept. 23 for the construction of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project in Escambia County.

Escambia County will use the money to create a large-scale living shoreline to replace the naturally eroded shoreline at Sherman Inlet. The shoreline will be created through a series of emergent and submerged breakwaters.

The U.S. The Department of Defense Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (DoD) awarded $6.4 million to Escambia County on Sept. 23.

“The Living Shoreline Project will provide lasting contributions to the health of the Pensacola Bay and is significant to the coastal resiliency of NAS Pensacola,” said Captain Tim Kinsella, Commanding Officer at the Naval Air Station Pensacola.

In addition to the DoD grant, The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) awarded $2.5 million from the National Coastal Resilience Fund and a $9 million NFWF Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund award to fully construct the shoreline and restore the White Island.