ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Muscovy duck is on the mend after being struck by an arrow and receiving a non-life-threatening injury.

On November 16, Escambia County Lead Animal Welfare Officer Merideth Roberson responded to a call about the duck in the Wildwood Lakes neighborhood.

Local residents noticed she had an arrow stuck in her wing. Although the arrow looked like a toy without a sharp tip, people still worried about the bird.

Roberson shared these concerns, particularly as the duck, estimated to be less than a year old, couldn’t fly due to the injury, according to Escambia County Community and Media Relations.

However, despite several attempts to capture the elusive duck, Roberson faced challenges.

Fortunately, a nearby resident provided a canoe, which proved instrumental in the rescue. Finally securing the duck, Roberson paddled back to shore with the injured waterfowl.

Escambia County Lead Animal Welfare Officer Merideth Roberson borrowed a nearby resident’s canoe to rescue the duck. (Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

Escambia County Animal Welfare took the duck to the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, where she received radiographs and an examination.

Expected to recover fully, the Muscovy duck will be transferred to a partner agency for adoption.

Escambia County Animal Welfare Director John Robinson commended Roberson’s dedication to animal well-being.

“Regardless of the nature of the call, the safety and well-being of animals in our community is always our top priority,” Robinson said.

“I appreciate Sgt. Roberson going above and beyond to rescue this duck and bring it to safety, and I’d also like to thank the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida for their continued partnership and dedication to animal welfare.”

