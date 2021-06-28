Escambia Co. man shoots alleged car thief and won’t face charges, sheriff says

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Sheriff Chip Simmons says a man who shot a 15-year-old boy Sunday morning will not face criminal charges because he says the man was defending himself.

“I immediately went in my room, opened my gun box, grabbed my gun, came out, I was out here in my boxers,” said the man who didn’t want to be identified.

Images from home surveillance show the car being stolen on Southern Oaks Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday then you see the car owner running out of his house to confront them.

“He kinda pushed me back, knocked me off balance, then he stood there until I caught my balance and came up shooting then he went around and got out of there,” the man said.

He fired about four to six rounds. The boy was shot in the leg and abdomen and he’s now in the custody of the Juvenile Justice Department. He is A’Kobie Fountain, 15, and the sheriff’s office is looking for two others.

“This group of criminals brought two more guns that were stolen from previous car burglaries,” Simmons said.

The car owner says he’s glad he had just installed cameras and he’s thankful to be alive.

“I could’ve lost my life that night because my main concern was stopping him from taking off in my vehicle,” the man said. “I didn’t even pay attention to the guys that were in that Jeep. They could’ve shot me.”

Simmons says he encourages everyone to keep their car doors locked but that doesn’t give them the right to steal.

“Just because you keep your car unlocked, you forget..just because you keep the keys in your car doesn’t give anyone the right to steal it,” Simmons said.

If you know where the other two suspects are or who they are, you can call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.