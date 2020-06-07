ER visits for non-COVID emergencies down 42%

(CNN) — Emergency room visits have dropped 42 percent during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC warn that some people may be putting off getting emergency care because of coronavirus.

The CDC is concerned that too many people are avoiding the ER with non-covid emergencies during the pandemic.

That could put the health of many Americans at serious risk.

The new research was published in the CDC’s morbidity and mortality report on Wednesday.

For instance, fewer people are calling 911 for heart attack or stroke symptoms during the pandemic, unfortunately, their delay in seeking care can lead to long-term health consequences, serious disabilities, or death.

In the new report, the CDC recommends people keep using virtual doctor’s visits and triage help lines during the pandemic.

But patients should not hesitate to seek emergency care for serious conditions, such as stroke or heart attack.

