EPA approves Pine-Sol to kill coronavirus on surfaces

Pine Sol multi-surface lemon fresh cleaner on the shelves at Target Department store amid the coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Kirby Lee via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Pine-Sol has approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces,” according to a company news release.

The common household cleaner, a product of Clorox Company, was tested by a third-party laboratory and proved to be effective against the virus with a “10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces.”

“Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner now offers the clean families have trusted through generations with the protection they need right now against the spread of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” Chris Hyder, vice president and general manager of the cleaning division at Clorox, said in a statement. “We hope this new Pine-Sol kill claim will increase access to disinfectants that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The company recommends using Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner at full strength with a clean sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces. For wet surfaces, let stand 10 minutes, and then rinse.

For the full list of products that meet EPA’s criteria for use against the COVID-19 virus here.

