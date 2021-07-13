Entrance to Medal of Honor Park dedicated to Mobile City Councilwoman Bess Rich

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to name the Hillcrest Road entrance drive to Medal of Honor Park as “Bess Rich Way” in recognition of Councilwoman Bess Rich, District 6.

Rich has served as a council member for the district for 19 years.

Medal of Honor Park, formerly known as Cottage Hill Park, is the only park in District 6. The facility is available for football, soccer, baseball, and softball. It also has a dog park, splash pad, playground, tennis courts as well as a walking path and picnic areas.

“I thank my colleagues for this recognition; it is most appreciated,” Rich said. “Medal of Honor Park is well-loved and well-utilized. I have enjoyed advocating for the citizens of District 6 and the amenities that add to their quality of life.”

Council President Levon Manzie said the name of the entrance is well deserved.

“I join my colleagues in congratulating Bess Rich on this recognition,” Manzie said. “I think that the street is named appropriately after your tenure here in office — you did it the Bess Rich Way.”