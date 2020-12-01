Ensley First Baptist Church feeds the homeless every Sunday amid COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One Pensacola church has been giving and not just during the holiday season but all year long.

With the number of homeless people in Pensacola increasing drastically since COVID-19 hit, The Ensley First Baptist Church has been serving the homeless every single week for and they haven’t let the pandemic stop them.

Ensley First Baptist Church might not be the biggest church around but they have been doing some big things in the past eleven years.

Pastor Jeff Henry says, “We used to go out in vans and now we go out with a big school bus and it has a handicap lift and we go out to where the homeless will be and we pick up at certain locations.”

They bring anywhere from 30 to 60 of their homeless friends back to the church and serve them a hot meal, let them take a shower, and do anything else to put a little faith back in their lives every Sunday. And Pastor Jeff says it’s growing every year.

“We started taking steps with other churches to start feeding the homeless and it started years and years ago- pushing 12 and it was like a soup kitchen and then we started serving them at the table and it hasn’t stopped.” Pastor Jeff Henry

The church has even started a cold-weather shelter and is continually using any money donated to fix up the church to serve as many people in need as they can. Proving no matter how small of a church they are, you can make a major impact.

“But our main objective is to show the love of Jesus Christ and the gospel of Jesus Christ with them.” Pastor Jeff Henry

They not only work with other churches but other organizations in the Pensacola area and are in the works of some other homeless programs this upcoming year.

Ensley First Baptist Church is always looking for new volunteers and any items they can use to help the homeless in the community.

If you are interested in volunteering or wanting to get connected you can contact Ensley First Baptist Church at 850-476-2221.

