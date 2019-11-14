Employees exposed to tear gas after Shelby County Sheriff’s Office training

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted training Wednesday involving the use of tear gas to better prepare their deputies.

In a Facebook post, SCSO says this is a common practice to help deputies be familiarized with the exposure to the gas.

After the training, the gas was being ventilated from the room. As the gas was vented, several employees and visitors at the Shelby County Humane Society were exposed and experienced respiratory issues.

Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but SCSO says the injuries weren’t serious at this time.

SCSO says the community is not in danger at this time.

