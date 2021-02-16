Emory doctors study COVID-19 rapid home tests

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The U.S. Government is buying nearly 9-million rapid home tests from an Australian company — called Ellume — at a price tag of 232-million dollars.

Ellume’s U.S. manufacturing facility should be able to produce 500-thousand tests per day.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, talks to Atlanta doctors about these new test kits.

Doctors at Atlanta’s Emory University are studying new — rapid at-home COVID-19 tests — thanks to a federal grant.

“Theses tests are good for that instant. It’s a snapshot in time. If you are positive or negative it means you are positive or negative that day.”

Emory doctors have tested the home kits since June and say the rapid tests have more false positives than a PCR test but are cheaper.

Dr. Wilbur Lam an oncologist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta says,”Make sure that these tests work to make sure they work to distinguish SARS COVID 2 from a cold virus or flu virus, so obviously any of those steps that could be error much like taking a pregnancy test right.”

The nasal swab tests could tell you if you are positive or negative for COVID-19 in 15 minutes.

“You swab your nose, put into a tube of fluid, and then a dropper on a test strip and test strip gives a result that connects to your smart phone will say your positive or negative.”

These rapid home tests, if approved, won’t require a prescription.

“We do testing for the public and enroll them and we look at these new tests and can do a direct comparison between experimental and standard and from each person and do an apples to apples comparison.”

Doctors say theses tests could be the key to ending asymptomatic spread and could allow kids to get back into classrooms.