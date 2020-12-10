BURBANK, Calif. (BRPROUD) – 2020 is almost over and it probably can’t end soon enough for Ellen DeGeneres.
The talk show host is making this announcement on the Ellen DeGeneres Twitter account:
December 10, 2020
This comes after the talk show host issued a mea culpa in September after allegations surfaced about an unhealthy work environment.
- Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik on new holiday album and an augmented reality movie musical
- Troopers on scene of overturned 18-wheeler truck
- California dad decapitated 2 of his children, forced siblings to view bodies over 5 days, prosecutors say
- Ellen DeGeneres is ‘feeling fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19
- Ben & Jerry’s honors Colin Kaepernick with new flavor: ‘Change the Whirled’