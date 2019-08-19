Eglin AFB captain dies after fitness test

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – U.S. Air Force Captain, Tranay Tanner, assigned to Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 2, passed away this weekend.

The 29-year-old captain completed an Air Force fitness test Friday morning August 16. After presenting health complications, she was taken to Eglin Hospital at approximately 8:30 a.m. Due to the serious nature of her condition she was transferred to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. She passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

“I am deeply saddened over Tranay’s death,” said Lt. Col. Timothy Stevens, AFOTEC commander. “The pain of her absence has touched each and every one of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tranay’s family, her friends and our fellow Airmen during this difficult time.”

“Tranay was a consumate leader and mentor, having an immediate impact on everyone around her.” said Stevens. “We were honored to have her as a colleague and friend. Her passing is a tremendous loss for us and the Air Force.”

The cause of Tanner’s death is under investigation.