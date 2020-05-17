LOS ANGELES, Cal. (CNN) — Eleven firefighters have been injured in a massive blaze downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department says four of the injured firefighters have been admitted into the burn ICU.

The LAFD says the firefighters were responding to a one story fire at 6:30 PM local time Saturday evening when something inside the building exploded.

The fire expanded to multiple buildings. The fire was upgraded to a “major emergency” around 7 PM. More than 230 responders were called to the scene to help with the fire.

The LAFD reports that all eleven injured firefighters are expected to survive.

