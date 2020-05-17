Eleven firefighters have been injured in a massive blaze downtown Los Angeles

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (CNN) — Eleven firefighters have been injured in a massive blaze downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department says four of the injured firefighters have been admitted into the burn ICU.

The LAFD says the firefighters were responding to a one story fire at 6:30 PM local time Saturday evening when something inside the building exploded.

The fire expanded to multiple buildings. The fire was upgraded to a “major emergency” around 7 PM. More than 230 responders were called to the scene to help with the fire.

The LAFD reports that all eleven injured firefighters are expected to survive.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories