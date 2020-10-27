Electronic ballot machines tested in Mobile County ahead of Election Day

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile County’s electronic ballot machines were tested on Tuesday, one week before the election.

Don Davis, the Judge of Probate for Mobile County, says this is standard procedure ahead of election day.

The machines are tested by probate personnel using a variety of different “mock” ballots to ensure they are working properly.

“There are a lot of machine features. With that in mind, we are testing the machines and testing those features,” says Judge Davis.

The machines were tested on Tuesday at their warehouse on Schillinger Road.

After being tested and deemed to be working, they are wiped clean and then sent out to their polling place.

In the warehouse, there are 220 machines but only 192 of them are going to be used during this election.

“If something comes up on election day or at an election we can go back and look at the test file and test records to see what those reflect compared to whatever may have happened that prompted the review,” says Judge Davis.

After the machines are tested, they are sent to their polling place a few days before election day.

They are not connected to the internet and are a secure software that Judge Davis says no foreign countries can interfere with.

The machines will count all the ballots cast on Election Day.

There are separate machines used to count absentee ballots. Those machines are being tested on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Probate Court Training Room, on the 2nd Floor, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.

The testing is open to the public.

LATEST STORIES: