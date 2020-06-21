Elderly woman dead after a tree falls through Birmingham home

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An elderly woman was killed Sunday afternoon after a tree fell through her home in Birmingham.

Around 12:50 P.M., Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a tree down on a residential structure in the 300 block of 13th Avenue Northwest. The tree fell through the home, striking and killing the elderly woman who lived there.

At this time, a fire crew is on the scene in recovery mode. In addition, Birmingham Police, Alabama Power and Trussville Water and Gas officials are at the home.

