Elberta residents expected to line streets Saturday as volunteer firefighter is laid to rest

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Josh Hines was not only a volunteer firefighter, husband and father. He was also a brother and one Charles Hines will never forget.

“He was very adventurous. He loved doing stuff spur of the moment. That was one of the best things about him. He was always up for anything we wanted to do,” said Charles Hines.

Josh passed away on July 14 after battling a rare autoimmune disease that kept him hospitalized in Georgia in recent weeks. For more than 15 years he served the community of Elberta as a volunteer firefighter, but the lives he touched extended well beyond town limits.

“I knew he had an impact in Baldwin County, but I didn’t know how much it was. We saw that with him being in the hospital a lot in Augusta and all of the people that just came up and saw him. Making red-eye flights and leaving in the morning from Pensacola and getting up there and spending all day with him and flying right back. It means a lot,” Charles added.

On Saturday a memorial service will be held at Elberta High School at 11 a.m. A final ride and escort will begin around 12:30 p.m. leading from the school to Fireman’s Hall. The community is asked to line North Chicago Street to pay their final respects.

“If they want to line up on North Chicago Street in between there and see Josh one last time that’s what we’re going to be doing,” Charles said.

A benefit is scheduled for August 7 to raise money for final expenses.