Eighth annual Swamp Fest happening Saturday

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) – The eighth annual Swamp Fest event is taking place on Saturday, March 7th.
This is an event that generates money for the Satsuma school district. The money will go towards items the school district needs and scholarships.
There will be family entertainment, inflatables, games for the kids, arts and crafts vendors, and much more.
The event takes place on Saturday from 8:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon on the campus of Satsuma High School.
