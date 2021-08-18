Eight arrested, two sought in connection to 50 catalytic converter thefts

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office have charged 10 people who they say are responsible for about 50 catalytic converter thefts.

Eight of those suspects have been arrested and deputies are still looking for Ana Redd-Manulat and Michael Griffin, Jr.

Investigators are also trying to identify suspects who were caught on camera Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office says they were involved in several catalytic converter thefts near Pine Forest Road and the Pensacola Fairgrounds.

The sheriff says so far this year, more than 300 catalytic converters have been stolen.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said this has become a serious issue and with the volume of reports, the sheriff’s office anticipates more arrests and additional charges.

You’re encouraged to keep your vehicles in a garage or a well-lit area. If you have cameras, make sure your vehicles are nearby because that can help investigators make an arrest.

If you have any information that could help investigators solve these cases, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.