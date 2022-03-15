ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Orange Beach voted Tuesday, March 15 to break away from the Baldwin County School System and for its own independent school district.

The unanimous decision was followed by a resolution to establish a five-member school board.

The plan seems to have taken Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler by surprise who released this statement to WKRG:

“We learned about this agenda item this afternoon around 4 p.m. through a public posting from the City of Orange Beach. We have had no communications with the city or any elected officials regarding such matter. We look forward to learning more about their proposals and actions after tonight’s meeting and later into the week.” Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler

Orange Beach voters rejected a proposal to increase property taxes in 2014 to form a city school system. It is unclear how the city plans to move forward with the passing of the new resolution.