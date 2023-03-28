NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two students from St. Mary’s Academy in New Orleans East have made a mathematics discovery, that mathematicians have been trying to prove for 2,000 years.

School officials say 17-year-olds Calcea Johnson and Ne’Kiya Jackson attended the American Mathematical Society’s Annual Southeastern Conference where they found a way to prove Pythagoras’ Theormen theory using trigonometry without using circular logic.

Used to calculate the side lengths of a right triangle, the theory was previously thought impossible to prove. The standard Pythagorean Theorem is used on an everyday basis in professions like:

architecture

building construction

navigation

space flight

computer science

programming building cars

Johnson and Jackson first became interested in Pythagoras’ Theormen when they entered a math contest created to spark students’ further interests in math. The study led them to prove the theory’s original proof was inaccurate.

The students made a groundbreaking lecture Saturday (March 18) in Atlanta, Georgia to mark their historic find.