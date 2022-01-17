Lyeffion Junior Highschool going virtual, staff in quarantine for COVID-19

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, a Los Angeles Unified School District student attends an online class at the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles. A new federal survey finds that nearly half of the nation’s elementary schools were open for full-time, in-person instruction last month, but the share of students learning in-person has varied greatly by region and race. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Lyeffion Junior Highschool will go virtual starting Jan. 18 due to staffing shortages from COVID-19.

Students will have a learning packet and Chromebook ready for pick up at the school. Parents can pick up these items Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan, 19 at the high school from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Virtual learning will start Jan. 18 and end on Jan. 21. Students are expected to return to school by Jan. 24. If you have any questions, you can call school personnel at 251-578-2800.

All other Conecuh County schools will have in-person classes.