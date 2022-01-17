Lyeffion Junior Highschool going virtual, staff in quarantine for COVID-19

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Lyeffion Junior Highschool will go virtual starting Jan. 18 due to staffing shortages from COVID-19.
Students will have a learning packet and Chromebook ready for pick up at the school. Parents can pick up these items Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan, 19 at the high school from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Virtual learning will start Jan. 18 and end on Jan. 21. Students are expected to return to school by Jan. 24. If you have any questions, you can call school personnel at 251-578-2800.
All other Conecuh County schools will have in-person classes.