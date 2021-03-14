‘It’s monumental’: MCPSS employees excited about $1,200 COVID-19 bonus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Employees with Mobile County Public Schools are looking forward to their $1,200 bonus recently announced by the superintendent.

Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill announced Friday he will be recommending a one-time $1,200 bonus for all full-time employees. The bonus comes with COVID-19 in mind and the obstacles those in the school system have had to deal with this year. A group of MCPSS teachers has been rallying for this for quite some time now. One of those teachers, Docia Miskov, who has been with the system for 15 years, says she is so excited it’s finally happening.

“It’s monumental. In my 15 years of teaching, I haven’t experienced staying this late, taking on this many different types of roles, roles that I wouldn’t normally take on, and you know, it’s always important to feel valued and appreciated and to feel noticed,” Miskov said.

Back at the beginning of February, Miskov and a few of her colleagues decided to start a petition to gain some traction with this bonus — to date they have almost 1,500 signatures. “We were getting positive feedback from the community, and so when we saw the email, that was just a big break in what was going on.”

On Friday, Superintendent Threadgill announced he saw their efforts with the petition and of course throughout the school year and that he would be recommending a bonus saying in part, “Because we as a district have practiced patience and have made tough decisions that have set our district on a positive financial footing for the first time in memory, I am able to tell you today that patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”

Part of the teachers that were rallying for the bonus was that it wouldn’t come before the end of the school year, but they understood why it could take as long as it did for this announcement. “An influx of money doesn’t necessarily mean a surplus of money, and so we understand that there have been other things before we could include a bonus, so it doesn’t surprise me that it took a little while.”

The timeline isn’t set on when these bonuses will be given out, it also still needs to get passed by the school board. MCPSS is not the only group of educators being compensated either. Back in December, employees of Baldwin County School System were given a $1,000 COVID-19 bonus.