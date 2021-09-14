Clarke County students getting ‘off campus learning day’

(FILE: Clarke County Schools)

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County public school students will be off campus on Tuesday, Sept. 21 so teachers can “attend professional development” and give custodial staff time to clean for COVID-19, according to a news release.

Superintendent Larry Bagley wrote that on this “off campus learning day” older students will have virtual assignments while younger students complete “pencil and paper activities.”

Bagley said the district is “optimistic” that their COVID-19 numbers are “trending downward, and it is our goal to see that trend continue.”

