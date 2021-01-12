Andy Citrin’s Project Backpack gives 1,600 backpacks to local students

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys hosted their inaugural Project Backpack event where they gave new backpacks full of supplies to over 1,600 students in Mobile and Baldwin counties. On Tuesday, all 753 students enrolled at Gilliard Elementary received a brand new backpack full of supplies that the students will use every day.

At the event, there were balloons, the mascot, and the BC Rain drum line that marched through to add to the excitement. Schools were chosen for this event based on the percentage of enrollment with the most need. Swanee Terry, the Guidance Counselor at Gilliard, explains, “The need at our school…I mean we have kids that come into our building every day without backpacks and without the supplies they need to be successful.”

Faith Belle Lucy, Principal at Gilliard Elementary, adds, “My teachers a lot of times go into their very own pockets, spend their funds, to help out with things that my parents may not necessarily be able to do.”

The student’s faces really lit up with excitement when they received their backpacks. Jaxon Lewis Brewster, a student at Gilliard exclaims, “I mean, I feel wonderful. Because it helps our school and our community.”

Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys knew this past year was difficult on everyone including students and wanted to be sure they had the supplies they need to thrive. Michael Fondren, an attorney at Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys says, “Education is so important. We thought it would be an opportunity for our firm to help these families out and help the children out.”

Andy Citrin’s firm will host another Project Backpack in August of 2021 and select more schools. They also plan to make this an annual event every August.

