Ed-itorial: Saints QB woes stark reminder of what once was

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watching this season of Saints football, has reminded me of what we used to have.
It’s not fair to compare the current crop of Saints signal-callers with Drew Brees – but the contrast is stark.
This season, Saints quarterbacks have thrown 13 interceptions.
In his last three seasons, Brees threw a total of 15.
Saints quarterbacks this season have completed 57.5 percent of their passes.
In his last 5 years, Drew Brees was never under 70 percent.
The Saints may still – even with all the issues that have befallen them – make the playoffs.
But, without that outstanding quarterback, there is only so much you can achieve.
And, doesn’t New Orleans know that!