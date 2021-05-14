ECUA: Millions of gallons of sewage overflows due to damaged pipe

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority says millions of gallons have been spilled due to a damaged pipe on Thursday, May 13.

The authority says it happened around 10:30 p.m. when a 30-inch diameter pipe ruptured at Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility. The authority says the sewage that runs through that specific pipe has already undergone primary screening and de-gritting.

ECUA personnel were able to respond immediately to the issue and worked through the night to take the line out of service and redirect the flow.

It was determined in a preliminary estimate several million gallons of flow will have been lost. More information will be available once the pipe has been fully excavated.

In accordance with standard operating procedure, the ECUA has notified the State Warning Point, the Escambia County Health Department, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.