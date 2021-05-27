ECSO warns parents about edible marijuana after students taken to hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office put out a public service announcement Thursday warning parents about the dangers of edible marijuana for children.

Law enforcement is seeing more of it in Northwest Florida and at first glance, the packaging looks like candy.

“If you look closer at the packaging you’ll see it’s not for kids at all,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

The sheriff says a local school recently found some edible marijuana. It was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing and several children became ill and had to go to the hospital.

“We want parents to know this is a real issue,” Sheriff Simmons said. “Please have a talk with your kids and let them know the dangers also familiarize yourself.”

Deputies arrested a man and woman earlier this week. They allegedly had meth, cocaine, fentanyl and edibles. The packaging has small print that says it contains THC but they have names and logos similar to popular candy such as CannaBurst, Stoney Punch, Galactic Fruit Gushers, Skittles Gummies and Doweedos.

“Even though the candies have names that allude to being marijuana edibles, if you see the candy outside the packaging, it may be hard to tell they actually have a THC content,” Simmons said.

In Florida, it is legal for adults to have it but only if you have a prescription.