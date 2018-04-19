Serial stalker of 50-year-old white women found guilty of murder

UPDATE September 6, 2019: Antjuan Sanders has been found guilty of first-degree murder. He will be sentenced on November 27th.

ORIGINAL STORY

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Antjuan Javien Sanders, 18, and charged him with murder, sexual battery and burglary in the death of 58-year-old Susan Midyett.

Midyett’s body was discovered on February 23, 2017 in a home in the 5000 block of Statler Ave. Her cause of death was initially believed to be natural, but the investigation revealed she was the victim of a homicide and that she had been sexually assaulted. Her home had also been burglarized.

Sheriff David Morgan, in a Thursday afternoon press conference, says Sanders is a suspect in other burglaries in the area. Morgan believes Sanders would stalk his victims, mostly white women in their 50’s for several days before burglarizing them.

Nick Biebricher says Sanders robbed him twice, once at his old home and then at his new home.

He says last November, Sanders stole his car full of music equipment.

“I was running sound for the Frank Brown International Song Writers Festival and volunteering my time to do that and just loaded all of my gear up and Antjuan stole it all.” Biebricher said.

He says Sanders would terrorize people in his old neighborhood, especially women.

“We all had our suspicions,” Biebricher said. “Especially after a friend of mine Tina Morrison, he through a brick through her house, and tried to assault her. She luckily said I have a gun in here and he took off.”

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more.