ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Dashone Holmes was last seen at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13. in the 8500 block of Ashland Ave. He was possibly wearing a red FSU shirt and black shorts.

If you have information about his whereabouts or see him, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.