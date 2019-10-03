ECSO: Pensacola burglar forces woman to watch porn in her own home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and forcing her to watch pornography as he masturbated in front of her was arrested Wednesday.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant says Christopher Strickland, 36, entered the woman’s home on June 2 while she home alone with her infant.

Deputies said Strickland entered her bedroom wearing women’s clothing, including a red and pink bra, and a camouflage vehicle headrest on his head. Strickland crawled on top of the woman and put a knife to her throat, the warrant says.

Strickland then dragged her into the home’s living room and forced her to watch pornography on his phone while he masturbated, according to deputies.

The woman told deputies Strickland had left his clothes on her bedroom floor and attempted to put on her baby’s clothes. When they didn’t fit, the woman says he put on her clothing.

Deputies say Strickland went on to steal a cell phone, watch, a gold necklace, a gold chain and necklace. The woman told deputies Strickland threatened to kill her baby if she called police.

Investigators were able to identify Strickland through DNA found on the vehicle headrest he was wearing. The victim identified Strickland through a photo lineup.

Strickland was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault, armed home-invasion robbery, larceny, battery and committed an unnatural and lascivious act. He is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $61,500 bond.