ECSO: Murder suspect said he was going to ‘war’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A man arrested for killing another man Saturday morning sent a text message to a woman saying he had a gun and would be going to “war” if the victim was at the woman’s home when he got there, according to the arrest report.

Brandian Lyons, 36, is in the Escambia County Jail without bond and charged with murder, firing a weapon into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired on Fayal Street. Deputies arrived and found Larry Gross dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the front doorway of the home. Someone in the area told deputies Lyons shot and killed him. A K9 located Lyons nearby.

An unidentified woman told deputies over the past two weeks, she started a relationship with Gross. About a week ago, Gross was leaving her home when he was confronted by Lyons. On Friday, the woman went to the beach to have dinner with friends then met up with Gross to go to the Black Diamond club in Cantonment. While there, she received a call from one of her kids saying Lyons was banging on the windows at her home. She went home and confronted Lyons on the front porch which is when Gross pulled up to the front of the home and walked to the porch. The woman says Lyons then pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot Gross. She said she then pulled a gun from her purse and started shooting at Lyons as he ran away.

Text messages show Lyons texted the woman early Saturday before the shooting and said he had a gun and that he was going to “war” if Gross was at the home when he got there.