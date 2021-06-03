ECSO: Man stabs former coworker in face and steals gun, car

WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old man is accused of stabbing a former coworker in his face and neck multiple times before stealing his wallet, gun and car.

Ernest Finklea is charged with attempted second degree murder, robbery, vehicle theft, larceny and property damage.

The two men reconnected recently and were hanging out at the victim’s home Saturday, May 22. The victim said Finklea stabbed him in the face and neck with a blue-handled knife, ransacked his apartment, destroyed his iPhone and Apple Watch before leaving with his wallet, gun and car, according to the arrest report.

The victim said Finklea asked for his phone so he could use Facebook Messenger, then he suddenly became violent.

The victim said he had his iPhone fixed and saw Finklea was still logged in to Facebook. He found where Finklea sent messages about what he did and sent videos of himself holding the stolen gun inside the stolen car.

Finklea is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $381,000 bond.