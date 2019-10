PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after a slow-speed chase through town.

Deputies say it started when a man shot at a woman in a sep a rate car at Fairfield drive and Pace Blvd. News 5 is told the woman was not hit and is ok.

The man then led deputies on a slow-speed chase that ended in the Bellview Pines community off Chicago Ave. Deputies say the man turned the gun on himself.

News 5 crews are headed to the scene to learn more.