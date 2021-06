ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man who as bitten by a venomous snake in the Bellview area of Escambia County.

Deputies were on the scene at Cerny Road and Marlane Drive Thursday afternoon. The man’s condition is not known at this time. WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.