ECSO looking for three of five suspects in Ladarius Clardy murder case

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons added two names Friday to the list of suspects in the Ladarius Clardy murder case bringing the total to five.

Investigators are searching for Terrell Parker and Timothy Knight Jr. along with Kobie Jenkins Jr. who was named Thursday night. They are all wanted for the murder of former Pine Forest High School football player Ladarius “LD” Clardy.

Two other men were arrested Thursday night. They are Da’Quavion Snowden Jr. and Amos Snowden Jr.

Sheriff Simmons said Clardy was gambling with friends and someone mistook Clardy for someone else. Simmons said the five suspects were in two different cars following after Clardy.

“Clardy was at a dice game,” Simmons said. “Someone thought that Clardy was another individual that had this hit on him. Parker and Knight contact Jenkins, Snowden and Snowden and say ‘hey we know where this guy is. Come and help us. He’s about to leave.’ They wait. When that car passes by that they think contained this other person, they follow them and when they get to Fairfield and Hollywood, that’s when they start shooting.”

If you know where the three wanted suspects are, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.