ECSO looking for missing 15-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- It's the story that shook the nation, the assassination of an American President, and this Friday will mark the 56th anniversary. President Kennedy died at 1pm central standard time on November 22nd, 1963. Lee Harvey Oswald had a view from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository, when he pulled the trigger of his Italian Mannlicher Carcano rifle, and ended the president's life. WKRG's Bill Riales uncovered the local connections on the 50th anniversary in 2013.

The building is now a museum. The exhibits tell the story of the events of that fateful day in Dallas and preserve the scene. But months before Oswald was here, he was on the campus of Spring Hill College in Mobile. In July 1963, Oswald was invited to speak to Jesuit students at Spring Hill