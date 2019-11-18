ECSO looking for missing 15-year-old girl

by: Daniel Smithson

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a missing 15-year-old runaway.

Elizabeth Jane Florian was last seen Nov. 17 on the 10500 block of Fair Pine Drive, deputies say. Deputies do not have a clothing description but did say Florian left on a bicycle, carrying a blue and black backpack.

If you have any information about Elizabeth’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

