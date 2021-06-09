ECSO: Knife-wielding men rob Circle K on W. Nine Mile Road

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is searching for two men who robbed a gas station at knifepoint early Wednesday.

On June 9, just after midnight, ECSO deputies responded to a robbery call at the Circle K on the 5900-block of W. Nine Mile Road. Two white males, wearing all black and carrying knives, entered the store, demanding money and other items from the clerk before leaving.





If you have any information about this incident or the suspects’ identities, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.