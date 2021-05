PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is investigating a deadly shooting as a possible Stand Your Ground case.

Deputies were called around 5 p.m. to James Taylor Lane and Detroit Boulevard. They say a suspect was going toward a house, kicked his way through then attacked a person while holding a knife.

The man was shot and killed. His identity has not been released.