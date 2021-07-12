ECSO investigates deadly shooting as ‘Stand Your Ground’ case

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting but the shooter likely won’t be charged because he was acting in self-defense, according to an ECSO spokesperson.

Deputies were called to a home near Corrydale Drive and Quigley Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. They say there was a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man outside the home and parked in the driveway. The 22-year-old man lives there, according to ECSO. A 60-year-old man went up to them and started an argument saying they aren’t supposed to be on the property.

The 19-year-old man then asked the 60-year-old man to move his truck because he decided it was best to get out of there. The 60-year-old then moved his truck but he came back just before the teenager left and started chocking him through the car window, according to deputies.

The 19-year-old then fired shots killing the 60-year-old man. Both of the younger men tried to render aid but it was too late.

This is being investigated as a “Stand Your Ground” case because ECSO says the man who fired the shots was trying to defend himself.

No one involved has been identified.

