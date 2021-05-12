ECSO honors fallen deputies with FB Live tributes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s National Police Memorial Week and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office honored 17 of its fallen heroes Wednesday.

Every 30 minutes on Facebook Live, the sheriff’s office paid tribute to each one.

It was an emotional day as the family of fallen deputy Doug Heist Sr. met the new K9 named after their loved one.

Heist was killed in 1980 while trying to negotiate with a suspect to release a hostage during an armed robbery. May 3rd of last week marked 41 years.

He was one of 17 fallen heroes honored. Others include Sheriff Ellis who was killed nearly a century ago in 1923. They honored 15 men who died in the line of duty and two K9s.

Roses were placed on the memorial outside the ECSO by either family members of the fallen or members of the sheriff’s office.

There is more information about each fallen deputy at the “Escambia County Sheriff’s Office” Facebook page.