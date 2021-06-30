ECSO: Fugitive arrested with a gun in each pants pocket

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man who was armed with two guns on Tuesday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Response Team Unit arrested Ty’zarrion Lindsey on an active warrant. When deputies searched Lindsey, they found a gun in each of his pants pockets. One of the guns was stolen in 2019 out of Ocean Springs, Miss.

Lindsey was arrested for open carry of a firearm and possession of a concealed firearm, without a permit.