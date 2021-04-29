ECSO: Fight between two families leads to man running someone over with car

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A fight between two families in one Cantonment neighborhood escalated to one man running another man over twice with his car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO).

Brandon Tyler, 27, is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal mischief after deputies say he ran a man over with his vehicle while telling him he was going to kill him.

ECSO was dispatched to Tyler Lane and Chipper Road Sunday after a fight broke out between Brandon’s father and another man down the street. One of them had a metal pole and the other had a wooden pole that they used in the fight, according to the arrest report.

Later, Brandon Tyler allegedly drove into the yard hitting the victim, who had been fighting with his dad, knocking him to the ground then Tyler did donuts spinning out in the front yard before hitting the victim a second time with his silver Lincoln, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brandon Tyler’s 93-year-old grandmother said she didn’t see everything that happened but when she saw the other man trying to hit her son, she tried to intervene but hurt her leg and had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital. The son of the man who was allegedly run over was also involved in the fight. He said Brandon’s father also hit him with the metal pole.

Tyler was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning.