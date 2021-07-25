UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old girl on Casino Beach found safe

UPDATE (4:45 p.m. 7/25/21): Paxtyn Lyons has been safely located.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl last seen near lifeguard tower 2 on Casino Beach.

Paxtyn Nicole Lyons was last seen at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday. She was wearing a coral two-piece swimsuit with pink/purple googles. Lyons is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has curly black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.