UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old girl on Casino Beach found safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (4:45 p.m. 7/25/21): Paxtyn Lyons has been safely located.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl last seen near lifeguard tower 2 on Casino Beach.

Paxtyn Nicole Lyons was last seen at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday. She was wearing a coral two-piece swimsuit with pink/purple googles. Lyons is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has curly black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories