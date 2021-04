ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Charles Anthony Nixon.

Charles was last seen Monday, April 5, at about 6 p.m. on Sprant Drive. He was last seen wearing a black and blue hoodie and black sweatpants.

If you have any information about his whereabouts or see him, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.