ECSO arrests 17 people in drug bust

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Seventeen people were arrested Thursday after a search warrant was served at a Pensacola home.

A release from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says its Gun Crime Response Team, Robbery/Homicide Unit, Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team, alongside the AFT, Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola Police Department served the warrant at the 4500-block of Florelle Way.

Inside the home, law enforcement found 12.6 grams of oxycodone, 228.8 grams of ecstasy pills, one gram of heroin, almost half a kilo of cocaine, 3.3 pounds of marijuana and ten firearms. Four firearms were reported stolen, according to deputies.

Law enforcement also found $21,389 in cash and seven vehicles were seized.

Terry Vondell Brand, Billy Ray Carter, Darrell Anthony Diggs, Timothy Terrell Dortch, Tyshon Laprice Leontay Edwards, Kobie Lashun Jenkins, De’Aundre Da’Jun Jordan, Timothy Donail Knight, Gary Fernando Mathis, Nastassya Swayell Piper, Charles Edward Posey, Travaris Jamal Stallworth, Anthony Dion Thompson, Kareem Tijuan Watson, James Wells, Devontae Le’roy Williams and Trenton Levontese Wright were all arrested on drug related charges.

