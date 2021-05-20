ECSD changes victim’s bus stop location after kidnap attempt

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The mother of an 11-year-old girl almost kidnapped Tuesday has been fighting to have the bus stop moved closer to her house.

A family member says the Escambia County School District made the decision Thursday to change it back to the end of their driveway.

Three weeks ago, before the kidnapping attempt, Alyssa Bonal says Jared Stanga approached her.

“I was like okay,” Bonal said. “I thought he was just lost and I did not know what was going on.”

She said she’s never seen him before that day in late April when he parked right next to her at North Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street.

“He got out of his car, said hi, came closer, said hi and came closer and closer and closer to me,” Bonal said. “Then I finally walked off to the bus stop that was just right down the street from me.”

Once she got to a stop farther down the street with more children, that’s when she said he left her alone. That incident was reported to a teacher but Sheriff Simmons said the sheriff’s office was never notified.

Her mom, Amber Bonal, said she’s been fighting to get the bus stop moved.

“Her bus stop for last year and half of this year was right in front of our driveway,” Amber said.

Then, for some reason, the district moved it farther south. Amber and her neighbors didn’t have a clear view of Alyssa because of a building in the way. Amber said most of the time she goes out with Alyssa and keeps an eye on her but some days, like Tuesday, she’s a couple minutes late getting out the door and that’s when Alyssa was almost kidnapped.

Amber said she doesn’t have a car and has to take public transportation to get around town so driving her to and from school is not an option.

She thinks all kids should be dropped off as close as possible to their homes.

“Do whatever you got to do to where each kid gets dropped off at home because there are other schools where that happens,” she said Wednesday.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the school district Wednesday and Thursday to get answers but we have not heard back.