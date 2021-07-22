Eastern Shore restaurant ranked number 13 in Trip Advisor’s national ‘Top Everyday Eats’ list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fairhope, Alabama restaurant has ranked at number 13 in Trip Advisor’s 2021 Best of the Best “Top Everyday Eats” list.

Gambino’s serves steak, seafood, Italian, Sicilian and Southern-Italian fare and is ranked as the number one restaurant in Fairhope. Some of their dishes include crab-stuffed bacon-wrapped grilled jalapenos, prime rib, and Pesce Verona, a sautéed flounder filet topped with sautéed shrimp, fresh bell peppers, mushrooms and a Blue Fox butter wine sauce.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the restaurant hosts piano bar entertainment, and on Wednesdays they host The Wise Guys Jazz Band.

Gambino’s was established in 1975 by Rick and Gari Gambino. Their website describes the atmosphere of the eatery as “‘at home’ (without the clean-up).”

“If the walls in Gambino’s could talk,” the website details, “they would tell story after story of thousands of folks sharing laughter and love over a great meal and maybe a glass of wine. “

To learn more about Gambino’s, you can visit their website here.