Eastern Shore MPO meets for final vote on I-10 Bridge Project

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s one more nail in the coffin for tolls on the now-dead I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Members of Eastern Shore Municipal Planning Organization meet later this morning.

That meeting is at 10 this morning at Spanish Fort City Hall. You’ll remember late last month that it was the Eastern Shore MPO that essentially killed the project by voting against tolls. Today members are expected to vote today to remove the plan from their “Transportation Infrastructure Plan” or TIP.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler is urging toll opponents to attend to show their continued opposition and vigilance. According to AL.com, the unused bridge plan essentially becomes a vision for a future generation to reconsider sometime in the future and is an issue MPO’s on both sides of Mobile Bay will talk about. A survey is planned on a 25-year plan on what to do to improve transit across the bay.