MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Eastern Michigan University football player has apologized for punching a University of South Alabama player Saturday night during the 68 Ventures Bowl.

Korey Hernandez, an EMU defensive back, took to X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, to express remorse.

“I must first apologize for the embarrassment that I have caused for my family, my team, the Eastern Michigan University community, and the Mid-American Conference by my actions…” said Hernandez, a graduate student from Decatur, Georgia, according to the EMU Eagles’ website.

Hernandez said he apologized to South Alabama’s Jamarrien Burt, the player he punched, and to Jaguar Coach Kane Wommack, and both accepted his apology.

“I understand how my decision impacted so many others, and I’m fully accountable in this matter,” Hernandez told his 2,092 followers. “I will not allow this incident to define my character or my path moving forward as a leader, an athlete, an Eagle, and a father.”

Saturday’s 68 Ventures Bowl — in which the Jaguars defeated the Eagles, 59-10 — ended with a brawl at Hancock Whitney Stadium, as Hernandez ran up to Burt after the game and punched him. Several EMU players then rushed onto the field and physically confronted USA players.

The incident received national attention, with coverage on CBS Sports, ESPN, and The Washington Post, to name a few.

The TikTok user “south_alabamian” posted a video of the incident shortly after the game, with the caption, “No class…” It immediately went viral, garnering 4 million views in 20 hours.

Sports Illustrated called the incident a “sucker punch.”

Hernandez, in his apology, said he now seeks the public’s forgiveness.

“I will spend the immediate future reflecting on my actions and carefully planning my next steps with my family and support system,” his post said.

“In the spirit of the holidays, I ask for forgiveness from all who were directly or indirectly impacted by my negative decisions, especially from my team and those who have invested so much in my success.”

Finally, Hernandez asked for privacy for himself and his family, saying he would make no further comment on the incident.