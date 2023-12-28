MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Eastern Michigan University Eagles are weighing their options after an EMU player punched a University of South Alabama athlete on Saturday after the 68 Ventures Bowl.

EMU investigates, plans to ‘take appropriate action’

Saturday’s 68 Ventures Bowl — in which USA’s Jaguars defeated EMU’s Eagles, 59-10 — ended with a brawl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

First, EMU defensive back Korey Hernandez ran up to South’s Jamarrien Burt after the game and punched him. Then, several EMU players rushed onto the field and physically confronted USA players.

Scott Wetherbee, EMU’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, condemned these actions and said in Facebook post that he and University President James Smith contacted Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher after the incident.

“We are continuing to review the situation and the conduct of the student-athletes involved and will take appropriate action as more information is gathered,” Wetherbee said.

Scott Wetherbee, Eastern Michigan University Vice President/Director of Athletics

EMU AD: ‘We strongly condemn’ Saturday’s brawl

In his statement, Wetherbee expressed disappointment in EMU student-athletes who participated in the brawl.

“We strongly condemn the actions of some of the student-athletes on the EMU football team in the ugly incident that took place following (Saturday’s) 68 Ventures Bowl,” his statement said.

The brawl received national attention, with coverage on CBS Sports, ESPN, and The Washington Post, to name a few.

The TikTok user “south_alabamian” posted a video of the incident shortly after the game, with the caption, “No class…” It immediately went viral, garnering 4 million views in 20 hours.

“We are deeply upset and embarrassed by what happened,” Wetherbee said, referencing participating EMU players’ actions.

“Their conduct does not reflect the great pride and high standards we place on the game and our program, and the expectations for good sportsmanship and exemplary conduct of student-athletes on and off the field.”

Hernandez expresses remorse for ‘sucker punch’

For his part, Hernandez took to X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, to apologize for what Sports Illustrated called a “sucker punch.”

“I must first apologize for the embarrassment that I have caused for my family, my team, the Eastern Michigan University community, and the Mid-American Conference by my actions…” said Hernandez.

The Eagle — a graduate student from Decatur, Georgia, according to EMU’s website — said he apologized to Burt and to Jaguar Coach Kane Wommack, and both accepted his apology.

“I understand how my decision impacted so many others, and I’m fully accountable in this matter,” Hernandez told his 2,093 followers. “I will not allow this incident to define my character or my path moving forward as a leader, an athlete, an Eagle, and a father.”

EMU: ‘There is absolutely no place’ for violence on the field

Wetherbee, in his statement, apologized on behalf of the Eagles.

“What happened was completely unacceptable,” he said. “We apologize to the Eastern Michigan University community and to the South Alabama team and their fans.

“I have been in contact with South Alabama Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann to express our sincere apologies … there is absolutely no place for this kind of incident in the Eastern Michigan University football program.”

The Jags finished the season 7-6 overall, following a win over Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl. It was the program’s first-ever postseason win.

Since then, multiple sources close to the South Alabama football program told WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli that four Jags assistant coaches were fired.

South Alabama linebacker coach Will Windham, running back coach Antonio Bradford, offensive line coach Gordon Steele and wide receiver coach Michael Smith were let go Wednesday.

Simone Eli and Pat O’Donnell contributed to this report.